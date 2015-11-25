Retroist A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Podcast

Welcome to the Retroist Charlie Brown Thanksgiving Podcast. On today’s show, I talk all about the holiday classic, A Charlie Brown Thanksgiving. I have tried to release this episode during past Thanksgiving seasons, but it never came together.

I hope you enjoy it.

I start off talking about how special this holiday is when it is spent with the people who make it special, then I move onto the special. Not only that, but I talk about the creator of the Peanuts, the producers, directors, animators, plot, voice talent, music and much more.

Production Notes

This is episode 195 of the Retroist Podcast.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

