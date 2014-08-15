Welcome to the Retroist Cannonball Run Podcast. On today’s show, I am going to talk about the cult comedy classic, “The Cannonball Run”. I start off talking about how much I enjoy driving and the first drive I took to the far end of New Jersey. Then I get to the film. I talk about the race that it is based upon, the writer, the author, the plot, cast, sequels, reception, and much much more.

