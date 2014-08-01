Welcome to the Retroist BurgerTime Podcast. On today’s show, I talk about the 1982 arcade classic, BurgerTime. I begin the show by talking about how I worked out a system to get free credits on the video games in my town. Then I talk about the company that created BurgerTime, Data East and their DECO system, the story behind the game, the characters, scoring, and the world record, strategy, and much much more.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.