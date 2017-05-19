Welcome to the Retroist Breakout Podcast. On today’s show, I talk all about the video game masterpiece, Breakout. I start the show talking about how I bonded with my eldest sister over Breakout and how I do not resent that she is better at Breakout than me. Not at all.

Then I move onto the game itself. I discuss the people and company that made the game, the history of PONG, the Wizard of Woz, Puppy PONG, and much more. Breakout is an arcade and home video game classic, I hope I can persuade you to check it out or revisit it. You will not be disappointed.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Breakout Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.