As this season of the Retroist Podcast wraps up, I wanted to cover some of the films that tried to cash in on the breakdancing craze. Breakin’ was the first film to hit the theaters, and it captured the attention of my friends and I. Our dancing crew wasn’t very good and didn’t last long, but it was a lot of fun. I start off the show talking about one of our last dance sessions.

Then I move onto the movie itself. I talk about the people in front of, and behind the camera, the film’s production, reception, and more. Some great clipping in this episode, so look for them over at Patreon soon.

While we might not have danced like we did as a group, I kept the torch alive. As soon as the film was on HBO, I taped it and would watch it often. Trying to copy the moves that I saw on screen. For a good year after the film came out, I thought breakdancing was going to last forever and get bigger and bigger. It didn’t.

Breakdancing might not be as prominent today, but its influence is still felt in music, fashion, and dance. It's been a lot of fun revisiting this movie and sharing my thoughts with all of you. Be sure to check out the extra content on Patreon, and I look forward to bringing you more retro fun next season.

Listen and download the Breakin’ Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

Support the Retroist on Patreon

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Follow on Social Media

Subscribe to the Retroist Newsletter

If you like what you are hearing, the Retroist is also a blog and newsletter. So subscribe below to get the newest articles delivered right to your Inbox.

Production Notes

This is the 323rd episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 24 of this season. Getting really close to done with this season.

This is the first episode after my coverage of the original Indiana Jones Trilogy. I might do another podcast or two with related movies. Working on them now.

After the accident, we didn’t Breakdance as much. The parents were really worried that more of us would get hurt.

It took me a while to record the VHS box. Now sure why, but it kept making me laugh.

NJ Kidd is always ready to break.

Some fun retro audio in the form of commercials. For a good year a bunch of products had a breakdancing theme. I would see them often while watching Saturday Morning Cartoons.

People complain about the plot being simple in this film, but that allows the focus to stay on the dancing. That is exactly what I wanted to see.

One thing I cut out because it didn’t sound good was a short discussion of the portrayal of California. I was always fascinated with California as a kid, and this was a whole new way of looking at it.

This film is under 90 minutes. This is the perfect length for a film like this.

When Lionel Richie performed All Night Long live at the American Music Awards, Boogaloo Shrimp & Shabba Doo were there.

Get this soundtrack (or at least stream it).

Bonus Clipping should be up on Patreon tomorrow.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.