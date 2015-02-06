Welcome to the Retroist Breakfast Club Podcast. On this episode of the show, I talk about the 1985 John Hughes classic, “The Breakfast Club”. I start off talking about how surprisingly pleasant my detention experiences could be in High School, then I move on to talk about the show.

I talk about the people in front of and behind the camera, the plot, the filming locations, my inability to say “Des Plaines” correctly, the music, its reception, and much much more.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Breakfast Club Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.