Retroist Blues Brother Podcast

Welcome to the Retroist Blues Brothers Podcast. In this week’s show, I talk about the timeless musical comedy classic, The Blues Brothers. I start by talking about my first exposure to The Blues Brothers and how it lead me down a path of denial and misinformation that I sort of miss nowadays. Then I talk about the creators of The Blues Brothers, the video games, the people in front of and behind the camera, the music, plot and much much more.

I am joined again by Vic Sage who does another great “Why Should I Know this Person”. This week, Vic tells you why you should know the very talented, Charles Napier. The Zerbinator also returns this week to tell us all about the music in The Blues Brothers, in his segment, “Sounds Retro”.

Production Notes

This is episode 160 of the Retroist Podcast.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.