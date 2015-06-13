Welcome to the Retroist Black Hole Podcast. On this episode I talk all about Disney’s late seventies science fiction classic, “The Black Hole”. I start off by talking about how films like “The Black Hole” played an important part in my discovery of the entertainment that shaped my “tastes”. Then I get into the film.

I talk about the stars of the film, the plot, the production, the robots, the special FX and much more. It is my sincere hope that you will check out this wonderful film either before or after listening to the podcast. It really is a fun and interesting movie.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Black Hole Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.