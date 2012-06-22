Welcome to the Retroist Black Cauldron Podcast. On this week’s show, I talk about the underrated Disney animated classic, The Black Cauldron. The show starts with me sharing a story about a movie birthday party experience I had as a kid.

ThenI talk about the movie’s creation, the talented people behind it, the controversy surrounding the film, its reception and much more. Music on the show was provided by Peachy.

