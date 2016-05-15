Welcome to the Retroist BJ and the Bear Podcast. On today’s show, I talk about the classic TV show trucking with a chimp comedy, “BJ and the Bear”. I start off talking about my experience with CB Radio and how it became a bit of an obsession.

Then I talk about this amazing TV show. I talk about the people who helped make the show, the stars of the show, including that beautiful truck and even more beautiful chimp, the attempted spin-offs, the crossovers, the theme music, where you can find the show today, and much more.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist BJ and the Bear Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.