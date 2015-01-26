Welcome to the Retroist Bionic Woman Podcast. On today’s show, I talk all about the seventies sci-fi action TV series, The Bionic Woman. I start off talking about how the Bionic Woman added extra facets to my childhood play with friends. Then I move onto the show and talk about the cast, the plot, the book that started the whole bionic craze, the music, and much much more.

metagirl is back with the Retroist Top 5 (or is it 8) episodes of The Bionic Woman.

