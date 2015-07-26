Welcome to the Retroist Berzerk Podcast. On today’s show, I start off by talking about how after breaking an Atari joystick while playing Berzerk, I grew closer to one friend and further apart from another.

Then I jump into the star of this episode, the Stern arcade classic, Berzerk. I talk about the people and company who created the game, the gameplay, strategy, ports, sequels and much much more.

Show Notes

One of my early posts on the Retroist was about Berzerk and I spelled it wrong. I had a dozen comments making fun of me for that. Some people love when you mess up.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.