Welcome to the Retroist Batman the TV Series Podcast. On this week’s show, we talk all about the TV cult classic of the 1960s, Batman. This wonderfully silly is perhaps one the more iconic TV shows that have been broadcast. I hope that I am able to do it justice.

This week I am joined by Vic Sage with a new “Why Should I Know this Person?” and some terrifying riddles.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Batman the TV Series Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.