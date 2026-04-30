The Retroist

The Retroist

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
Retroist Back to the Future: The Ride Podcast
0:00
-40:10

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Retroist

Retroist Back to the Future: The Ride Podcast

Don't just watch the movie. Ride the movie.
Retroist's avatar
Retroist
Apr 30, 2026
∙ Paid

Also Available via Patreon

A few times in my life, I had the chance to go to Universal Studios, and every time I somehow talked myself out of spending much time there. I was a Disney person, probably to a fault, and when I was anywhere near Orlando or Southern California, my attention went straight to Disney. At the time that made sense to me. Now it feels a little foolish, becau…

User's avatar

Continue reading this post for free, courtesy of Retroist.

Or purchase a paid subscription.
© 2026 Retroist · PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start your SubstackGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture