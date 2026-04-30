A few times in my life, I had the chance to go to Universal Studios, and every time I somehow talked myself out of spending much time there. I was a Disney person, probably to a fault, and when I was anywhere near Orlando or Southern California, my attention went straight to Disney. At the time that made sense to me. Now it feels a little foolish, becau…
Retroist Back to the Future: The Ride Podcast
Don't just watch the movie. Ride the movie.
Apr 30, 2026
∙ Paid
The Retroist Podcast
For over a fifteen years, The Retroist Podcast has taken a nostalgic look back at the last 40+ years of retro themed pop culture. The show attempts to connect or reconnect you to things from your past through storytelling and discussion of compelling milestones and forgotten tidbits of pop culture.For over a fifteen years, The Retroist Podcast has taken a nostalgic look back at the last 40+ years of retro themed pop culture. The show attempts to connect or reconnect you to things from your past through storytelling and discussion of compelling milestones and forgotten tidbits of pop culture.
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