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Mayor Vaughn and the Pressure to Keep Amity Open in Jaws
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Mayor Vaughn and the Pressure to Keep Amity Open in Jaws

Why the most frustrating person in Jaws may also be the most recognizable
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Retroist
Jun 12, 2026
∙ Paid

Below is a cleaned up transcription of this Jaws Bonus Track for those who prefer to read. Make sure to check out the Retroist Jaws Podcast. (I did a whole series).

Retroist Jaws Podcast

Retroist
·
July 4, 2025
Retroist Jaws Podcast

The first time I saw Jaws was on television and I found it terrifying and compelling. After seeing it, I needed to see it again and again. It was one of the first video tapes my family rented and an early purchase of mine once I started getting a discount at Suncoast Motion Picture Company as an employee. That tape was used so often its slip cover wa…

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Every summer I watch Jaws again, and every summer something different seems to move forward in the movie. Sometimes it is the pace of it or the way Amity feels like a real place before the s…

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