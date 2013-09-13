Welcome to the Retroist Back to School Podcast. On today’s show, I talk all about the Rodney Dangerfield comedy classic, Back to School. On this show, I talk about the people behind and in front of the camera, the plot of the film, the soundtrack, where you can find the film today, and my brief brush with Rodney Dangerfield.

I am joined this week by Vic Sage with a new “Why Should I Know this Person?” In his segment, Vic tells us all about Burt Young.

