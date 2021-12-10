Welcome to Episode 9 of the 14th season of the Retroist Podcast. In this episode, I discuss the overlooked cult portable console, the Atari Lynx.

I have wanted to do this show years ago and tried a few times, but I was never happy with the narrative and found other voices, who are more plugged into retro gaming, did such amazing work. Eventually I found what I wanted to discuss in a way that is not too technical.

I start off back at the mall video store. There I had a co-worker who had an Atari Lynx that he almost lost to an uninvited visitor to the store.

Then I move onto the console itself. I discuss the companies and people behind the Lynx, the reception, the technology, its differentiating features, and much more.

I have played the Lynx a bunch of times over the years, but have never owned one, which I regret. Fortunately, with emulation, you can enjoy this console at home. It’s not the same as owning the portable unit, but it can give you a low-risk sample of what you are missing.

The Lynx community looks like a lot of fun. So if you are a member or have been involved, I would love to hear from you.

Listen and download the Atari Lynx Podcast

Support the Show

You can support the Retroist by joining my Patreon. Supporters will get member-only shows and audio extras associated with the show. Click the giant button below to check out the Patreon Page.

SUPPORT THE retroist ON PATREON

If you have a moment, please stop by Apple Podcasts or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

Follow on your favorite platform

Get Updates on the Show

Want updates on when new shows are available? Subscribe to the Retroist and get regular email updates.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on the Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Production Notes

This is the ninth episode of the 14th season of the podcast. It was the seventh episode I recorded this season. It would have been the seventh episode I released, but Halloween got in the way.

I had another story about trying to buy a Lynx a few years ago on Craigslist. It was a negative experience and didn’t want to have a sad and too modern story.

Lynx Prototype?

Epyx Handy

I cut out some background on Atari, Epyx and Commodore. It was too much corporate stuff.

So many great commercials! I had double the amount and removed them.

A top 5 list was discussed, but didn’t work out. It would have been about top 5 games.

I had a 2-minute speculative discussion of an Atari dominates the world counterfactual. It was too off the cuff and fanboyish. So I cut it out.

Recently, my neighborhood has been plagued with very loud motorcycles and cars ripping around at all hours of the day and night. I try and edit them out or record around them, but occasionally they make it into the background of a recording. Not sure what the cause of this is, but when combined with the leaf blowers, it makes podcasting less convenient.

A few of my podcasts had been listed as sources on Wikipedia in the past. Someone contacted me, I think the person who had added them, to tell me they had mostly been removed/replaced. I think I would have rather not known about that. I guess community makes that decision about what’s good enough.

All the music you hear in this episode is by the mighty Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.