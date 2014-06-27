Welcome to the Retroist Atari 7800 Podcast. On today’s show, I start off by talking about how my Atari buddy and I kept waiting for the Atari 7800 and how a love for Atari turned him against Nintendo and into the arms of Sega. Then I talk about the Atari 7800 console. I talk about its development, release, re-release, the company who made it, the people who bought that company, the peripherals, the games, and much more.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist.

Listen and download the Retroist Atari 7800 Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.