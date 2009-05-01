Welcome to the Retroist Atari 5200 Podcast. Today’s show is about the less popular younger sister of the Atari 2600, the Atari 5200. I talk about the technology behind the system, its strengths and weaknesses, the games and its small contribution to Eighties pop culture.

List fans rejoice, metagirl is back again, this time with the 5 rarest Atari 5200 games of all time.

