Welcome to the Retroist Atari 2600 Podcast. Today’s episode is a milestone in Retroist Podcast history, The 100th episode. Hard to believe, but here it is. To celebrate number 100, we are covering a subject near and dear to my heart, the Atari 2600 (VCS). We talk about how it was made, some of the people involved, its rise and fall, the games and much, much more.

metagirl joins the show again for a game-centric top 5 list and music on the show was provided by Peachy.

