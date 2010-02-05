Welcome to the Retroist Asteroids Podcast. This week I talk about the video game classic, Asteroids.

I kick things off by sharing a personal story about myself and Asteroids.

Then I talk about the game’s development, its specs, its success and its various ports.

I have a lot of great audio this week including the “Asteroid’s Radio Drama” (OK, it is from a record, but it works well as a radio drama).

Listen and download the Retroist Asteroids Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.