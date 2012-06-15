Retroist Animalypics Podcast

Welcome to the Retroist Animalympics Podcast. On today’s show, I talk all about the Lisberger-made animated classic, Animalympics.

I begin the podcast talking about how this movie had an impact on my participation in sports in high school.

Then I talk about the creation of the film, the talented people behind the movie, the reception, its tie to the real Olympics, and much more.

Production Notes

This is episode 112 of the Retroist Podcast and episode 12 of the new season.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.