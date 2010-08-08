Welcome to the Retroist Amazing Stories Podcast. Amazing Stories was an anthology TV series that went way before it’s time. I talk about the idea behind the show, the talent behind the show (some guy named Spielberg), its incredible soundtrack and the show’s legacy. Then I throw in a few surprises here and there.

The Retroist Amazing Stories Podcast has been in the works for a while. I am a big fan of this too short-lived show. Hopefully, I can convince you to check it out or re-check it out at least. So grab yourself a cold drink and a bag of your favorite chips and enjoy.

