Welcome to the Retroist ALF Podcast. On today’s show, I talk all about the cult classic TV show, ALF. I begin by talking about how a nickname can be a terrible thing, especially when that nickname really bothers you.

It is one to grow on!

Then I move onto the show itself, I talk about the plot, the characters the cast, and its successes. I also talk about its success away from the main show, its various spin-offs, and merchandise.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.