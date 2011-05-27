Welcome to the Retroist Adventure Podcast. On today’s show, I talk all about the video game classic Atari 2600 Video Game, Adventure. I talk about the game’s creations, gameplay and its many variations and ports. This is one of the first video games to contain an Easter egg, so naturally, I discuss that as well.

