Welcome to the Retroist Adam-12 Podcast. On today’s show, we talk all about the groundbreaking police series, Adam-12. In my opinion, it is one of the best shows of the 1970s. We talk about the characters on the show, the talent behind the show, its amazing music, and the show’s legacy.

I am a big fan of this little show and I hope I can convince you to check it out or re-check it out at least.

Subscribe and Support

If you have a moment please stop by iTunes or wherever you might download the show and perhaps give the show a quick rating. It is very much appreciated.

[iTunes] Subscribe to the Podcast directly in iTunes (MP3)

[RSS MP3] Add the Retroist Podcast feed (in MP3) to your RSS aggregator and have the show delivered automatically.

If you would like more retro fun, you can also follow me on Twitter at http://www.twitter.com/retroist

Listen and download the Retroist Adam-12 Podcast

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.