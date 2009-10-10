Welcome to the Retroist A Nightmare on Elm Street Podcast. On this week’s show, I talk about the amazing 80s horror film, A Nightmare on Elm Street. I talk about the movie’s creator, Wes Craven and how he came up with the idea for Freddy and the Nightmare concept, the production, the stars, its jump to other media and a whole lot more.

Production Notes

This is episode 28 of the 1st season of the Retroist Podcast.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.