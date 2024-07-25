Welcome to the 400th episode of the Retroist Podcast. On this episode, my last of the season, I decided to talk about the 1984 Summer Olympics. These Los Angeles games were a big deal for me. I don’t remember any Olympic activity before it, and no other Games have been as enjoyable for me.

I begin the show discussing my bit of bootleg patriotism that I wore proudly that summer. Then I move onto the games itself, covering the lead up to the games, its finances, successes, failures, designs, sponsorships, and much more. Because they were very important to me at the time, I also talk about the McDonald’s game and the very cool mascot, Sam the Eagle.

This 1984 Olympics were not a guaranteed success. It was only through careful planning and innovative handling of the event that they were not only able to succeed, but set a new standard for the games. Its legacy went beyond a successful broadcast. It raised funds that have lasted for decades to support sports in the area.

The Olympics are about to start and will return to LA in 2028. I hope that everyone can enjoy them and appreciate the rich history of this optimistic international event.

Production Notes

This is the 325th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 26 of this season. This is my final episode of the season.

When you combine my Patreon episodes and my public episodes, this is my 400th episode of the Retroist Podcast. It will be a while until I hit 500, but I can see it on the horizon.

This continues to be my longest season of the Retroist in many years.

This looks like it is my longest solo episode I have done. Maybe I should have cut it in half? I think it moves along nicely even at this length.

If you are interested in 1984 Olympics Merchandise, a lot of it is out there. If you have a record player, you should at least check out the official soundtrack. Some great tracks on there.

I tried finding the shirt that I had from the time, but couldn’t find it. I am pretty sure it was a bootleg.

I considered doing a podcast or maybe an article on the McDonald’s contest. I still might.

I had a lot more retro audio, but the episode was getting a bit long, so I cut about half of them out.

The boycott was big news at the time. I am glad I was too young to fully understand it.

Still dream about carrying the Olympic torch.

The colors and visuals related to the game are worth searching for online. It really helped set a color pallet that would be very popular for a large part of the eighties.

Make sure to make your travel plans for the 2028 Olympics early. I am hoping to be there!

Bonus Clipping should be up on Patreon tomorrow.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.

