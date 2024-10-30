October 2024 Monthly Update

It is time for another monthly update. A recap and further thoughts about Retroist stuff. In this episode, I talk about the various subjects I covered this month on the site and the podcast. I also discuss why I think I like Halloween so much.
Support the Show
Thanks for your support here on Substack. If you would like to help support the show some more …
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.