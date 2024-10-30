The Retroist

The Retroist

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
October 2024 Monthly Update
0:00
-17:35

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Retroist

October 2024 Monthly Update

Tricks or Treats! Its the October monthly update.
Retroist's avatar
Retroist
Oct 30, 2024
∙ Paid
Share

It is time for another monthly update. A recap and further thoughts about Retroist stuff. In this episode, I talk about the various subjects I covered this month on the site and the podcast. I also discuss why I think I like Halloween so much.

Support the Show

Thanks for your support here on Substack. If you would like to help support the show some more …

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture