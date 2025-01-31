On the January 2025 Monthly Update I talk about what's been going on with the site and podcast, but also some other things going on in my life and some random thoughts I have. They include:
Los Microwaves
What makes a podcast successful?
How people react to Chuck E Cheese
Monopoly
The Hess Truck
Physical Media Players
And more!
