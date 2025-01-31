The Retroist

The Retroist

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
January 2025 Monthly Update
0:00
-21:08

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Retroist

January 2025 Monthly Update

Los Microwaves, Podcasting, Nightmare Fuel, Hess Trucks, and more.
Retroist's avatar
Retroist
Jan 31, 2025
∙ Paid
1
Share

On the January 2025 Monthly Update I talk about what's been going on with the site and podcast, but also some other things going on in my life and some random thoughts I have. They include:

  • Los Microwaves

  • What makes a podcast successful?

  • How people react to Chuck E Cheese

  • Monopoly

  • The Hess Truck

  • Physical Media Players

  • And more!

Support the Show

Thanks for your s…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture