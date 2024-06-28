Welcome to another Retroist Newsletter. A few years ago, I did a podcast about The Cabbage Patch Kids. It brought back a lot of memories at the time and sent me looking through my Mom’s house trying to find the one she had given me. Sadly, no luck. If you are out there, Damian, I haven’t given up looking for you. I will find you someday!

In April, Thrillest took a trip to the Babyland General Hospital in Georgia and for a day the old Cabbage Patch was again getting discussed on social media. It was a great day for CPK enthusiasts, but it was short-lived.

I am very happy that they are still making Cabbage Patch Kids. So many fad toys have come and gone over the years. By just existing, they not only help to keep some magical memories from the eighties alive for many of us, but introduce new generations to the joy of doll-kid adoption.

Did you own a Cabbage Patch Kid? Do you remember their name? I would love to hear what it was in the comments.

Message Retroist

(If you like the Retroist and have retro finds you would like for me to share, I want to hear them. What old useful website are still lurking on the web? Some old TV show streaming online? Old tech being brought back? Let me know.)

ONE COOL VIDEO

You can find many videos from Babyland General Hospital online and see a Cabbage Patch Kid being born. My favorite find though was a video from Australia showing the process back in 1984. It really drives home that this toy phenomenon managed to cross borders.

TEN THINGS RETRO

📝 Article - Fallout Shelters had a moment as the Cold War raged in the 1960s. It might not surprise you to find out that owning one was rather expensive. The mania for them grew, and the result was a Shelter Bubble.

🕹️ Video Game - We live in amazing times for retro gaming. Games thought lost for time are popping up and being made available to the community. A recent unearthed gem is Tarzan for the Atari 2600.

⚾ Sports - Willie Mays, the legendary and beloved "Say Hey Kid" known for captivating fans with his incredible skill and elegant play, passed away on Tuesday due to heart failure. He was 93 years old.

🖥️ Computers - Some older technology refuses to die. The floppy disc was an integral part of computing for decades, and some heroes just won’t give them up.

📝 Article - ICQ was a breakthrough messaging system that started back in 1996. It is now about to send it final message. RIP little green flower (1996-2024).

🎥 Movie - The “Brat Pack” was filled with recognizable young actors in the eighties. It seemed like a playful label, but the group was known for their bad behavior. One of its members, Andrew McCarthy, has directed a documentary about the group, Brats.

🎵 Music - You might want to check eBay or your local thrift store first, but if you can’t find the right stuff, you can order your own DIY Mixtape Kit.

⚙️ Technology - Cathode Ray Tube (CRT) TVs and monitors are still appreciated by many for playing games and watching movies and TV. But do you know how they work?

📝 Article - If you grew up in the golden age of music television, you might have gotten your news from MTV. The plug has been pull on MTV news, and now more than two decades of material had been removed from the MTV News archive. They also did something similar over at Comedy Central.

✖️Punk - Punk legend and SEO nightmare band, X, has been releasing music since 1978. They just announced they are releasing their final album and going on their final tour. There is a new single that you might want to check out.

Support the Retroist on Patreon

FROM THE RETROIST ARCHIVE

Let's take a moment to look back at four posts from the Retroist's past. I have been at this a long time.

One Year Ago…

🌪️ Enter the Spinjas

Five Years Ago…

🕹️ Basic Math for the Atari 2600

Ten Years Ago…

🖥️ Was I the only one who wanted to go to Atari Computer Camp?

Fifteen Years Ago…

🎥 What is an “Oily Variety Bohunk”?