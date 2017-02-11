The Retroist

The Retroist

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Paul's avatar
Paul
Aug 15, 2024

Well that’s certainly a better explanation than whatever was playing out in my head.

That’s a 30 year itch FINALLY scratched.

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Daniel Moran's avatar
Daniel Moran
Aug 13, 2024

Great post and I definitely remember red quarters, although they seem to be extinct.

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