When I was growing up, I was obsessed with a game called Battling Tops. It had belonged to one of my sisters and was well-used by the time I got my hands on it. But a combat game involving tops was difficult for my friends and I to resist, and we played it until we had broken or lost every top.

For years, the idea of a game based on spinning top combat was just a memory. Then in the late 80s, ads for a new similar game, Spinjas, started running in comics and on television. While I might have been a bit older, I still had great memories of Battling Tops, so I bought a set and invited my best friend over to play. We loved it!

Made in Japan by Tomy, Spinjas were introduced to the U.S. toy market in 1989 by the American toy company, Parker Brothers. They were also released in other markets directly by Tomy as “Battlers.” These action toys took the concept of traditional spinning tops to a whole new level. Spinjas were not just simple spinning tops; they were miniature warriors complete with unique personalities, distinct colors, and fascinating backstories. Each Spinja had its own name and special abilities, and players could pit them against each other in exciting battles.

While I initially bought these Spinjas for what I hoped would be some throwback top-battling fun with my childhood friend, the design and backstories made them a lot more engaging. Battling Tops were a toy of the 1960s and in the intervening years not only had toy building technology improved, but so had the marketing. So Spinjas came with their own cartoon-ready mythology that sadly never made it to television or comics. Although, the ad that ran in comics gives you a peek at what it might have looked like.

The toy line consisted of two teams: The Eliminators and The Dread Force. These factions engage in battles at the Earth's core, creating an exciting backdrop for their conflicts.

The Eliminators, led by Emperor Gar and his lieutenant, Champion Shotgun, are one of the teams. Champion Shotgun oversees two groups within The Eliminators. The Fire Knights, represented by the color red, include Volcano, Nightmare, and Iron Top. The Ice Knights, represented by the color blue, consist of Trident, Whipshot, and Blowgun.

The other team, known as The Dread Force, is ruled by King Dethblo and his trusted warrior, Champion Switchblade. The Dread Force is divided into two groups. The Muckers, represented by the color yellow, consist of Bludgeon, Butcher, and Odor. The Rotters, represented by the color green, feature characters such as Sloth, Slug, and Maggot.

Overall, there are 24 Spinjas to choose from. Each one not only has a unique design, but the design influences the weight and how it will spin in the Battle Stadium. So you quickly start to develop your favorite based on how it will perform.

Play is fast-paced thanks to the inclusion of the ratcheting Power Winders. These are where the Spinjas get their spin. You load them into the winder and then start cranking. Then you place the loaded winder over the stadium and on an agreed upon signal you put them in play and boy do they spin.

They only released one commercial that I have been able to track down. It shows the Spinjas in action, but also has some hilarious art direction and voice work. The narration makes things sound epic, but when you hear the various Spinjas taunt each other, it is hard to take them seriously.

With their unique design and replayability, Spinjas have become very collectible over the years. People pay hundreds of dollars for unopened packages. So getting into collecting these are not for the faint of heart (or light of wallet). When I pour through bargain toy bins, I am always hoping to spot one to add to my collection, but what I usually find are more modern knockoffs or the very popular, Beyblades.

If you do start collecting, be aware that you might find some fun surprises. They made wrestling-themed WWE Spinjas in Australia, and the find of a non-Spinja branded Sonic the Hedgehog set opens up all sorts of possibilities. Who knows what other small branded fighting tops are out there waiting to be discovered?

Spinjas continue to hold a special place in the hearts of those who experienced their charm. Whether reliving childhood memories or embarking on new adventures as a collector, they remain a short but interesting part of toy history. Captivating those of us lucky enough to enjoy their fast-paced spinning top action that inspired hours of good times.