On the August 2025 Monthly Update I talk about what's been going on with the site and podcast, but also some other things going on in my life and some random thoughts I have. They include:
History of Hawaiian Punch
Keebler Tato Skin
CBS Nice Price
Writing vs. Podcasting
Jaws 3D
Jaws The Revenge
Jaws: Beyond the Screen
Jaws 50th
The Untouchable
Video Store Podcast…
Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial
Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.