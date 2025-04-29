The Retroist

The Retroist

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
April 2025 Monthly Update
0:00
-17:07

Paid episode

The full episode is only available to paid subscribers of The Retroist

April 2025 Monthly Update

Vinyl, Easter Candy, TRS-80 Exclusives, and much more.
Retroist's avatar
Retroist
Apr 29, 2025
∙ Paid
Share

On the May Monthly Update I talk about what's been going on with the site and podcast, but also some other things going on in my life and some random thoughts I have. They include:

  • Poltergeist TRS-80

  • Quiet Panic VCR Boom

  • Arby's RPG Dice

  • The Critic

  • Magnavox Odyssey 2

  • Fantasy Island

  • Video Store Podcast

  • Buying Easter Candy

  • 3 liter Coke

  • More Records!

Support the Show

T…

Listen to this episode with a 7-day free trial

Subscribe to The Retroist to listen to this post and get 7 days of free access to the full post archives.

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture