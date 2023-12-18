Here are 3 ways you can support the Retroist.

Go to wherever you download the show and give the show a 5-star review. Because of the nature of algorithms nowadays, it is really only a 5-star review that will help boost the podcasts standings. So if you have the time, it would be very much appreciated.

You can support the Retroist on Patreon. For just a few bucks a month, you can get access to bonus episodes, bonus scans, bonus tracks, and access to the Retroist Clubhouse on Discord. What is great is that when you sign up at the level to get the bonus episodes, you also get the entire back catalog of supporter episodes (50 and counting).