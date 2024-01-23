Retroist Rice Krispies Podcast

On this supporter episode of the Retroist Podcast, I am talking about Rice Krispies and the long history of Snap, Crackle, and Pop. Since I have been doing episodes on cereals and their mascots, this felt like one I had to get to sooner or later. Rice Krispies has been around for a very long time, and those characters have been just as much a part of it…
The Retroist Podcast
For over a fifteen years, The Retroist Podcast has taken a nostalgic look back at the last 40+ years of retro themed pop culture. The show attempts to connect or reconnect you to things from your past through storytelling and discussion of compelling milestones and forgotten tidbits of pop culture.For over a fifteen years, The Retroist Podcast has taken a nostalgic look back at the last 40+ years of retro themed pop culture. The show attempts to connect or reconnect you to things from your past through storytelling and discussion of compelling milestones and forgotten tidbits of pop culture.
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