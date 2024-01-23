The Retroist

The Retroist

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
Retroist Rice Krispies Podcast
0:00
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Retroist Rice Krispies Podcast

Snap! Crackle! Pop!
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Retroist
Jan 23, 2024
∙ Paid

Also Available via Patreon

On this supporter episode of the Retroist Podcast, I am talking about Rice Krispies and the long history of Snap, Crackle, and Pop. Since I have been doing episodes on cereals and their mascots, this felt like one I had to get to sooner or later. Rice Krispies has been around for a very long time, and those characters have been just as much a part of it…

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