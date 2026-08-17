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Retroist RCA Studio II Podcast
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Retroist RCA Studio II Podcast

Looking back at the Home Programmer
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The RCA Studio 2 was a system I knew mostly because it would turn up in discussions of failed video game consoles. It came from RCA in 1977, played games in black and white, and used a pair of number pads built directly into the machine instead of separate controllers. That makes it easy to look at now and wonder what RCA was thinking. Once I started le…

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