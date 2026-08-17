Retroist RCA Studio II Podcast

The RCA Studio 2 was a system I knew mostly because it would turn up in discussions of failed video game consoles. It came from RCA in 1977, played games in black and white, and used a pair of number pads built directly into the machine instead of separate controllers. That makes it easy to look at now and wonder what RCA was thinking. Once I started le…
The Retroist Podcast
For over a fifteen years, The Retroist Podcast has taken a nostalgic look back at the last 40+ years of retro themed pop culture. The show attempts to connect or reconnect you to things from your past through storytelling and discussion of compelling milestones and forgotten tidbits of pop culture.For over a fifteen years, The Retroist Podcast has taken a nostalgic look back at the last 40+ years of retro themed pop culture. The show attempts to connect or reconnect you to things from your past through storytelling and discussion of compelling milestones and forgotten tidbits of pop culture.
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