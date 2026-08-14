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The Retroist

The Retroist
The Retroist Podcast
Bonus Track (Presentism, Moral Panic, Chronocentrism, and things that haven't aged well)
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Bonus Track (Presentism, Moral Panic, Chronocentrism, and things that haven't aged well)

Random Ramblings about various things.
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A while ago I posted some ramblings about Rockism and poptimism. I got a lot of nice messages from people about that Bonus Track, so I thought I would record something similar about Presentism, Moral Panic, and Chronocentrism. This was much longer, but I cut it down a great deal. I think about these things as they apply to pop culture frequently, especi…

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