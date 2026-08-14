A while ago I posted some ramblings about Rockism and poptimism. I got a lot of nice messages from people about that Bonus Track, so I thought I would record something similar about Presentism, Moral Panic, and Chronocentrism. This was much longer, but I cut it down a great deal. I think about these things as they apply to pop culture frequently, especi…
Bonus Track (Presentism, Moral Panic, Chronocentrism, and things that haven't aged well)
Random Ramblings about various things.
∙ Paid
The Retroist Podcast
For over a fifteen years, The Retroist Podcast has taken a nostalgic look back at the last 40+ years of retro themed pop culture. The show attempts to connect or reconnect you to things from your past through storytelling and discussion of compelling milestones and forgotten tidbits of pop culture.For over a fifteen years, The Retroist Podcast has taken a nostalgic look back at the last 40+ years of retro themed pop culture. The show attempts to connect or reconnect you to things from your past through storytelling and discussion of compelling milestones and forgotten tidbits of pop culture.
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