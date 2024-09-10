Retroist Podcast on Cassette

From time to time I have started making cassette tapes that include episodes of the Retroist. Each tape I make has either episodes or music from the Retroist Podcast and often times both.

These tapes are handmade, recorded onto old stock Maxell Tape on a Technics M7 Stereo Cassette Deck. So quality might vary. It won't be professional grade, but what mixtape is?

How do you get a tape?

I will post on the Retroist Patreon when a tape is done. Then, if you are interested in getting the tape, all you have to do is like the post on Patreon. After about 2 weeks, I will pick a person to send it to. I won’t make a post until the tape is done. So it will be ready to go to someone via Media Mail. After choosing a person, I will contact them for a shipping address and send it out.

Sorry, this will only be available to people in the United States for now, but I will look into shipping to maybe expand that.

If you are interested in getting a tape, please join me on Patreon.

If you are interested in getting other podcasts on cassette or sending out your own, please check out, Podcasts on Cassette.