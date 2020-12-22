Growing up in Northern New Jersey, when we went out to eat, we often went to diners. At one diner, in particular, the Anthony Wayne, we would drink a now-legendary beverage, the Orange Whip.

For those not familiar, the Orange Whip was a non-alcoholic beverage that swept the nation towards the middle of the 20th century. While variations of the drink had existed before, with mentions in newspapers as far back as the 19th century, it was when the Tropical Fruit Company marketed an “Orange Whip” concentrate as a fountain beverage, that it really took off.

When looking into the history of Orange Whip, you will find the name is often used in desserts and drinks that have nothing to do with the Orange Whip drink that would come to be popular.

Here are just a few examples of advertisements for Orange Whips, that are not famous fountain beverage. I especially like the Help Wanted entry for operators of an Orange Whip Drive-In.

The weird thing about the Orange Whip is show shrouded in mystery it is despite being so widespread. Here are some details about the Orange Whip that I have been able to piece together.

Staring in the 1950s, Orange Whip advertised across the United States. They even hired actress and golfer Jeanne Carmen to be “Miss Orange Whip.” In addition to making appearances, Carmen also appeared in some pinup-style photos drinking the beverage. Oddly enough, photos of her in this role are uncommon and the ones online are some of the few photos of an actual Orange Whip.

Carmen was not the only representative for the Orange Whip. The drink has a fun orange-headed mascot named, “Whippy.” This adorable fella would appear on the outside of the drink’s dispensers. Sadly I haven’t been able to find him anywhere else. So I attempted to recreate him.

Orange Whip dispensers could be found in eateries across American at prices competitive with other soft drinks at the time. Unfortunately, the heyday of the Orange Whip was short-lived and by the 1980s, they were getting very difficult to find.

So why have you heard of this drink? Probably because it was featured in the now-iconic comedy The Blues Brothers. In that film, John Candy who is playing Detective Burton Mercer has an opportunity to order drinks. When he does he utters this very memorable line.

Who wants an orange whip? Orange whip? Orange whip? Three orange whips. Burton Mercer (John Candy)

Orange Whips in The Blues Brothers

Fans of this film will know this line and have no reference to the actual beverage. I am determined to change that by rebuilding the non-alcoholic Orange Whip from my childhood.

Here is what I remember about the taste. It has a nice almost creamsicle taste that was heavier on the orange than say an Orange Julius. So I started with an Orange Julius taste-a-like recipe. Then started altering things. A little longer in the blender, a little less sugar, and the addition of pulp-free orange juice and I think I have gotten close.

The Orange Whip Recipe

This is as close as I have been able to get to replicating the Orange Whips of my childhood. This is very refreshing on a warm day, I hope you enjoy it. This recipe should make two decent-sized Orange Whips.

Ingredients

6 ounces of frozen orange juice concentrate

1 cup of cold pulp-free orange juice

1/2 cup of half-n-half

1/4 cup of sugar

1 & 1/2 cups of ice

1 teaspoon of vanilla

Instructions

Combine all ingredients in a blender and blend until smooth. Pour into two glasses and serve with drinking straws. I like to pour a little into a glass and test the texture. If you find large ice chunks in your drink, continue blending.

Notes

Beware of brain freeze when drinking these. They are very cold. You can easily alter this recipe if you can find a juice and juice concentrate to pair together. The only limit is your imagination and selection at your local supermarket.

Conclusion

Taste and memory are subjective, so I cannot say that my Orange Whip experiences will match yours. Still, I think this version of the Orange Whip is as close as I can remember to the flavors of my youth. Even if it doesn’t match what you remember, I do believe you will find it a very tasty treat.