The Retroist

The Retroist

Discussion about this post

User's avatar
Christian Lindke's avatar
Christian Lindke
1d

Cyclamate is one of those interesting cases where replication failed to find the connections of the initial studies, but where the ban remained. The funding for the research was in part provided by the sugar industry to stave off competition.

https://www.cancer.gov/about-cancer/causes-prevention/risk/diet/artificial-sweeteners-fact-sheet

https://iadr.abstractarchives.com/abstract/20iags-3312014/sugar-industry-involvement-in-cyclamate-research-a-historical-analysis-of-internal-documents-1962-1970

https://www.nytimes.com/2017/11/21/well/eat/sugar-industry-long-downplayed-potential-harms-of-sugar.html

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
2 replies by Retroist and others
RJ's avatar
RJ
1d

Now if only we could see a wave of sugar-sweetened major brand soft drinks! Soda Fountain Pepsi seems like it might be here to stay and Coca-Cola tells Trump they’ll bring sugar back (as they already do for Jewish holidays), but Real Sugar Mountain Dew, which I loved, has sadly been discontinued…

Expand full comment
Reply
Share
3 more comments...

No posts

© 2025 Retroist
PrivacyTermsCollection notice
Start writingGet the app
Substack is the home for great culture