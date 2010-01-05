When I was a kid our shower broke and it took a while before we got it working. Which meant that for a while we were stuck taking baths every day.

Relaxing, but time-consuming, with plenty of time to think. What did I think about in my kid brain? Crazy Foam! How could I be stuck using Ivory Soap when Crazy Foam was available in all major retailers in our area.

So I would beg and plead and threaten to not bathe, but alas and alack, my family would not relent. Eventually the shower was fixed and I moved on with my life, but to this day, every time I pick up a bar of soap, a part of me dies a little and I still want me some crazy foam.