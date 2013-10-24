When I was a kid, my eldest sister got a job at a dentist’s office. It seemed like a pretty cool job for her and it made going to the dentist a lot less stressful. As a strange side-effect of her working there, my Mother sort of got slightly fixated on me becoming a dentist when I grew up. I had no idea if I was interested in that, but I figure if it was good enough for Hermey the Elf from Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer, maybe I could entertain the option.

A slew of dental-themed toys and playsets would make appearances over the years as she tried to steer me toward my future career. My favorite of all of them was the Play-Doh Dr. Drill ‘N Fill. Which I enjoyed not for the mock dentistry but because I could give him weirdly shaped or oddly colored teeth. If you saw what I did to this poor guys mouth, you will be glad that I did not pursue a career in the toothly arts.