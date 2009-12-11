Welcome to the Retroist Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer Podcast. Christmas comes a little earlier to the Retroist, and I love it. On today’s show, I talk about the Rankin/Bass classic Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer.

This is one of my favorite holiday specials, so I was very excited about this episode. I talk about the history of the show, the talent behind it, and its place in pop culture and television history. Also included is some great sound and music to get you in the Holiday mood.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.