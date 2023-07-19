In the realm of classic children's toys, there's one that holds a special place in the hearts of many: the See 'n Say. A timeless and educational plaything, the See 'n Say brought a world of animal sounds and interactive learning to children's fingertips. Its origin was actually an evolution, and the tech inside the See 'n Say originated in a very popular series of dolls.

During the 1960s, Mattel, released a collection of dolls that could speak different phrases when a string located on their upper back was pulled. To distinguish their products, Mattel trademarked the term "chatty" and labeled several pull-string dolls and toys as "A Chatty Toy" or "A Chatty Doll by Mattel." The most famous of these was probably Chatty Cathy.

However, these toys randomly spoke various phrases when their "chatty ring" was pulled. In 1964, Mattel introduced the See 'n Say, which was the first talking toy that allowed children to select a specific phrase by adjusting a pointer on the toy's face and pulling the "chatty ring." While I can’t find a commercial for this original version, many of you might remember this commercial from the 1980s.

While later versions of the toy would go digital, these See 'n Says are still completely analog. When you move around the arrow, you are placing a needle on a record at the correct lead-in. Then when you pull the string you are causing that record to spin, and it plays the sound and phrase from that record. Amplification happens through a passive speaker that sits atop the needle housing. So no batteries, no microchips, no circuit boards. This thing is mostly plastic, string, and some cardboard inside.

The magic of the See 'n Say was in its simplicity. Children would simply point the arrow at an animal, pull the lever, and eagerly await the sound that would emanate from the toy. From the roar of a lion to the quack of a duck, the See 'n Say brought the animal kingdom to life in the hands of young explorers.

What made the See 'n Say even more impressive was its ability to engage children in interactive learning that went beyond the zoo or barnyard. With branded versions of the toys, kids could engage with all sorts of beloved characters audibly. This set it apart from other toys at the time.

The See 'n Say quickly became a staple in many households, providing hours of entertainment and learning opportunities. With my friends, we would take turns rotating the pointer, pulling the string, and hearing the sounds we had chosen. It was the closest we would come to the tablets that all kids seem to have nowadays.

Over the years, the See 'n Say evolved to cater to changing tastes and preferences. New versions introduced additional themes and form-factors. Regardless of the variation, the core essence of the See 'n Say remained the same—an interactive, educational, and entertaining toy that captured the hearts of children and parents alike.

One of the big changes was the removal of the pull string in the late eighties. It was replaced by a lever. This helped to remove a point of weakness in the toy, after all, accessible strings tend to get broken. It was also a safety factor. As a kid, I could not be trusted with any length of string, so it was probably a smart move to remove it.

The handle change didn’t happen overnight. For years afterward, you could find the stringed version in stores. Some stores even made it a selling point, advertising it as the “original” pull string version.

They did re-release a stringed version of the toy. Which is still available today. This version is digital and has a very shortened string, but otherwise has similar retro styling to the original. My guess is that the 80s version appearing in the original Toy Story and then the pull string version appearing in Toy Story 3 had something to do with that.

In the early 80s, to compete with the digital powerhouse of the Speak & Spell, Mattel introduced the See 'n Say Talking Learning System. This unit was pushing the toy audio analog technology for the time, with tiles being used to produce spoken sentences when the string was pulled. Look at this monster!

Today, the See 'n Say continues to hold a special place in the memories of those who experienced its enchantment. It stands as a testament to the enduring power of simple yet engaging toys that fostered a love for exploration, knowledge, and the world around us.

So, the next time you stumble upon a classic See 'n Say in an attic or come across one at a vintage toy store, take a moment to appreciate the magic it brought to countless childhoods. Reflect on the joy of discovering animal sounds and the timeless delight of a toy that sparked the imagination. The See 'n Say will forever be an iconic piece of childhood nostalgia—a cherished companion on the journey of playful discovery.