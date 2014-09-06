In season 7 of Facts of Life back in 1985, in an episode titled “Men for All Seasons”, the gang is dealing with push back from Langley College when they decide to sell a male pinup poster featuring the swim team that the college is opposed to.

It’s a pretty good Natalie-heavy episode, but the real star of this episode is a Jello Pudding Pop that Jo nurses in a scene near the start of the episode.

An icon of the Eighties appearing on another icon of the Eighties, who could ask for anything more…