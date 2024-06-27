In 2020, when the Living Computer Museum (LCM) in Seattle closed, many of us hoped that it was part of the temporary closures that were going on across the world in response to the pandemic. When things started re-opening and the LCM did not, it was concerning. Years ticked by, and it seemed less likely that people would get to enjoy the amazing collection that the museum held. Well, we need not wonder anymore. It was announced that the museum is officially closed and that parts of its considerable collection would be auctioned off.

I moved to Seattle at around the same time the museum opened, and it was one of the first places I visited. It was still unpolished, but I was enthralled. This was the first museum that I had been to that not only had rare machines and computers, but made many of them available to be used by the public. You had a few exhibits behind ropes or glass, but at least 80% of what was on display at the LCM was something anyone could use while there.

It quickly became my go-to place to visit in the city, and I encouraged anyone I met to visit. I racked up dozens of visits there and when membership became an option, I couldn’t wait to sign up. Museums are great, but this was the first one that I felt a deep connection to, these machines were important to me and I had finally found an institution that felt that same way. It was world-class, and it was in the same city as me. This was a dream come true.

Rather quickly, the staff and leadership at the LCM expanded it. Opening a new floor and increasing the scope of its missions to include “Labs” that would encourage engagement and education with technology.

The number of visitors increased, but if you came at the right time, you could still have quiet moments in the server room. Or you could sit in the retro living room exhibit and play some Atari with a friend without someone waiting their turn.

The technology, the education, the experiences are gone now. Ready to be auctioned off and shipped out. People will miss it, I am sure, but like so many things that vanish, it will eventually be shrugged off and mostly forgotten. The forgetting hurts most of all. This was an asset that very few cities could boast of, and now generations will come up not knowing what they missed out on.

The Living Computer Museum was more than just a collection of old machines; it was a place where people of all ages could learn and engage with technology in a hands-on environment. From school field trips to special events like coding workshops and a computer fair, the museum provided unique educational opportunities that will be sorely missed.

I wanted to share my thoughts and feelings about this great place and thank the people who developed the museum, maintained the collection, and made the Living Computer Museum such a welcoming place to visit. This city is a little grayer without what you made.

I took hundreds of photos while at the museum and while I am not a skilled photographer, under the circumstance, these are worth sharing.

Living Computer Museum Gallery