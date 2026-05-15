Retroist Game Genie Podcast

I first saw the Game Genie at a friend’s house just after Christmas in 1991. We were doing the usual thing, seeing what everyone got, trying out games, handing controllers back and forth. Then he brought out the Game Genie and plugged it into the Nintendo. The second I saw what it could do, I wanted one of my own. It was that simple. If you spent enough time with games, you knew their rules pretty well, and this thing seemed to step right past them.

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On this episode of the Retroist Podcast, I talk about that first time seeing the Game Genie in action and why it was such a revelation the moment it was plugged in. Until then, games felt locked. They were hard in the ways they were hard, and if you could not get past something, that was that. Then this little cartridge adapter shows up and suddenly you can start with extra lives, make impossible jumps easier, or see parts of a game you had never been able to reach on your own. It did not feel like a normal accessory. It felt like you were getting access to something you were not really supposed to have.

From there I get into how the Game Genie actually worked, by changing the values a game was reading without permanently altering the cartridge itself. I talk about where the device came from, how Codemasters developed the idea, how Galoob brought it to the United States, and how Nintendo saw it as a real threat almost immediately. A big part of the episode is the court case that followed, with Nintendo arguing that the Game Genie created unauthorized derivative works and Galoob arguing that players were only changing the experience temporarily on games they already owned. It is a fascinating fight because the whole thing turns on a question that sounds simple but wasn’t clarified at the time.

What still makes the Game Genie worth talking about is that it sits right at the point where childhood excitement, technical ingenuity, and corporate control all ran into each other. For user, it was a way to bend games that had always seemed rigid and unforgiving. For Nintendo, it looked like somebody else stepping in between them and their product. And for anyone looking back on it now, it is a good reminder that this odd little device was tied to much bigger questions about ownership, software, and who gets to decide what a game is once you bring it home.

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Production Notes

This is the 364th episode of the Retroist Podcast and episode 15 of Season 18.

The Game Genie has always fascinated me.

I wanted to try something a little different and follow the court case. This is my first legal-heavy podcast. I hope people find it interesting.

I am a fan of Nintendo and I appreciate their point of view, but I think they were wrong and I am happy they lost this case.

Still not sure why they don’t build this functionality into a console. Just let people hack around and then you hit off and it all goes away. Its not for everyone, but a lot of people would get a lot of extra hours on games. In today’s ecosystem that sort of meta-use of games would probably be popular to view online.

Back to the Future coverage is sort of over. I recorded some bonus tracks, but not sure if they are worth releasing.

Bonus clippings can be found over on Patreon for Supporters.

Music on the show is, as always, by Peachy.

Thanks for listening to the show and I hope you have a great weekend.