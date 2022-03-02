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Paul Prothero's avatar
Paul Prothero
Aug 28, 2024

I’d completely forgotten about the joys of chewing around the rim of a waxed paper cup! Ballpark drinks were always served in those kinds of cups (usually with Pepsi or Coke branding) when I was a kid, and I looked forward to finishing my drink so I could chew the rim.

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John WB's avatar
John WB
Aug 27, 2024

I loved orange Hi-C and I may have “accidentally” chewed a little wax

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